Oak Bluffs: The kickoff of summer

“Spring never warms us till May, /The offshore breeze is the reason.” –Kate Taylor, “Shores of Paradise”

I heard that beautiful Kate Taylor song on the radio yesterday morning, and that line surely rang true, as we have been waiting for this spring to warm us. We were rewarded on Sunday with a perfect beach day. Yes, I took the plunge, along with a few fellow Oak Bluffs Polar Bears, some of whom have been plunging since April. On Sunday, we dove and played in the water for almost 30 minutes, and even had some new friends join us and become Polar Bears. What a great way to prepare for Memorial Day and the kickoff of summer!

The holiday weekend will bring the influx of people that we collectively seem to love and hate. I love the new, fresh feeling of Memorial Day weekend: the stores and restaurants scrubbed and ready, the harbor bustling with boats and people, Frisbees flying in Ocean Park. Nancy’s, Coop’s, Lobsterville, and all our favorite spots for people watching, cocktails, and fresh seafood will be open. Yes, there will be more traffic. But after living through this winter of road construction everywhere, maybe we’ll all be a little more used to being patient?

Memorial Day weekend activities include the 5K Memorial Road Race & Fun Run to benefit Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, May 29. You can run or walk the course from Ocean Park around East Chop and back. I have walked this race many times, and it is a fantastic experience. This year will be the first in-person race since 2019. Register at RunSignup.com, or in person at the Summercamp Hotel on Saturday, May 28, from 4 to 6. The Fun Run (for kids and families) starts at 9:30 am, the 5K race starts at 10 am. All proceeds will directly support Hospice — let’s do this!

Congratulations to our new police chief, Jonathan Searle! This has been national news, because Sgt. Searle was in the movie “Jaws” with the famous line “He made me do it!” Besides his movie fame, he is also a highly respected policeman and community member, and we welcome him!

Sharon and Bill Engler are proud to announce that their daughter Rose is graduating magna cum laude from Brown University this week. Rose, who was valedictorian of her MVRHS class of 2018 and an MV Youth Awardee, will pick up her bachelor’s degree in public health, and will be heading back to Brown Medical School to begin her studies toward becoming a cardiovascular surgeon. Before she does that, she was awarded an Entrepreneur grant from Brown to take the next year to launch COAD, a digital healthcare start-up she created to improve community healthcare, across the country. She will be based in Providence while she builds the company. Rose has an exciting future ahead; we’ll be rooting for her success!

I took a drive up to Native Earth Teaching farm the other day, and picked up a dozen fresh local eggs — so delicious. We have a source for local eggs in Oak Bluffs also, at Red Hill Farm on Elisha Lane: $6 for a dozen, and well worth it.

The M.V. Agricultural Society has some great programming coming up. On June 3, you can learn about Beekeeping in a virtual program from 12 to 1:30. On June 4, learn about growing Perennial Vegetables with IGI, and at the livestock barn at the Ag Hall from 10 am to 1pm, there will be “Farm Animal Meet & Greet” with the 4-H Club: $5 kids/$2 adults.

The Greenhouse is overflowing with tomatoes, peppers, squash, eggplant, and more. They have 80 varieties of tomatoes, all described on their board with details about germination time, hardiness, size, and flavor. The nights are now warm enough to plant, so check out what they have. You can even look online at their plant inventory if you want to plan ahead.

Happy birthday to Heather Boyle on May 26! Our favorite Shakespeare actor, professional clown, and aerialist, Liz Hartford will be celebrating on Nashawena Park on May 27. May 28th sends birthday wishes to Patti deFelice and Mary Yancey. On the 29th, we celebrate the Marvelous Ms. Porterfield, Stacey Morris Porterfield. On the last day of May, sending balloons to Melanie Bilodeau, Sarah Shaw Dawson, and Lacey Dinning!

Send me your news!