Veterans Corner

There are new rules for traveling with military-issued ID cards, Real ID, or passports. According to the Department of Homeland Security, any issued military, retiree, and dependent ID is good for travel within the contiguous 48 states. Travel outside the U.S. or contiguous states will require a Real ID or passport.

The V.A. would like to inform all veterans that there is a phone scam afoot. Scammers are calling, claiming to be from the V.A., telling people they need to update information, or are asking about direct deposits. Never share your Social Security or banking information on the phone!

There is a study in Boston for veterans who are 55-plus and served in the Gulf War, 1990–91. If you are interested in participating, please reach out to me, and check out the flyers posted in the VFW, the Legion Hall, and Dukes County Department of Veterans’ Affairs at 9 Airport Road, Edgartown.

Cape Veterans are holding a monthly (as needed) local food pantry. Please reach out to Robert Tankard at M.V. Community Services at rtankard@mvcommunityservices.org, or myself at the Veterans Office, so we have a correct count.

Respectfully,

Randy Dull

Phone: 508-693-6887

Email: vetsagent@dukescounty.org