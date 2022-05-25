West Tisbury library public forum

The West Tisbury library invites members of the community to a public forum to discuss the library’s strategic plan. The plan will help shape the library’s goals and priorities for the next five years. A facilitator from the Massachusetts Library System will be guiding the meeting. On Thursday, May 26, from 3 to 5 pm. Folks who don’t want to attend the forum in-person can provide feedback via a paper survey available at the library. Call 508-693-3366 or email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for more information.