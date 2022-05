Action Karate MV is celebrating its grand opening on Friday, June 3, from 5 to 8 pm. The karate class will be at Airport Fitness, and the karate debut will include some board-breaking events and demonstrations. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to chop a board in half, now’s your chance. All ages are welcome. Space is limited — reserve a spot by heading to actionkaratema.com/sharks, or call 508-233-3730 for more information.