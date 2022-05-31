Aquinnah: Thank you and good luck to all

Congratulations to Jamie Vanderhoop, who is our new town treasurer. I know she will do a fabulous job, and it will be nice to stop by the Town Hall and see her smiling face. There are still positions available in the town for the summer — they are still seeking a parking lot attendant for Philbin Beach, and a traffic officer. Go to aquinnah-ma.gov for more information and to apply. Thank you and good luck to all who won positions of service in our elections, including Isaac Taylor for planning board, Gary Haley, who won re-election for select board, Sophia Welch, library trustee, and Amera Ignacio, planning board associate. For a complete list of election results, go to the town website.

Residential permits and Philbin Beach parking permits are now available at the Town Hall. Permits will be sold through Sept. 3 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 am to noon. The form for Philbin Beach permit will be posted on the website; last year it was credit card only, so be prepared for the same this year.

Joan LeLacheur will host an open studio this Saturday, June 4, from 11 am to 6 pm. She will have her beautiful ocean jewelry on sale at her studio, located at 42 Old South Road in Aquinnah. If you cannot make the open studio, text or call Joanie to schedule an appointment at 508-939-1691.

Juli Vanderhoop will have pizzas to order on Thursday nights from 4:30 to 7:30 pm, and on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Call the Orange Peel Bakery at 508-645-2025 to place your order. She will also be hosting dinner and a dance party for Pride on Saturday, June 11, from 5 to 10:30 pm.

The Outermost Inn will open for dinner on June 9, call 508-645-3411 to make a reservation.

The next “neighborhood convention” will take place on Tuesday, June 7, at 11 am at the West Tisbury Congregational Church. Come hear Merrick Carreiro of Island Grown Initiative and Sharon Brown of Island Food Pantry discuss “The Island Food Pantry: Much Has Happened — Hope for the Future!” Everyone is welcome; it is recommended that you wear a mask and bring lunch if you are going to be hungry.

Nancy Aronie has just announced her Chilmark Writing Workshop summer schedule. The workshops will be on the Vineyard at her studio in Chilmark on June 20 to 23, July 11 to 14, and August 14 to 17, from 9 am to noon. Go to chilmarkwritingworkshop.com to register. If you have never taken her workshop, I highly recommend it. She has a special magic that pulls good writing out of all who attend.

Cat Garfinkle is back at the Yoga Barn leading a Restorative Yoga mini retreat on Saturday, June 11, from 3 to 5:30 pm. No previous yoga experience needed, only a willingness to open. Cat says it will be “a delicious afternoon of renewal and reconnection to feelings of joy, vibrant health, and infinite possibility.” To register or for more information, please email catgarfinkle@me.com or text at 203-253-2261.

Happy birthday, Emily Vanderhoop, who celebrates on June 4!