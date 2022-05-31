Carol A. Braillard was 67 years old, a lifelong summer visitor to the Vineyard, and died peacefully in Falmouth on March 28, 2022, where she relocated from Mount Kisco, N.Y. She was at Atria Assisted Living for a few years before being a resident of Royal Nursing Home for the past six years.

She was the adopted daughter of Donald F. Braillard and Charlotte G. Braillard from Mount Kisco, who predeceased her.

She loved State Beach, sitting on the porch watching the Tabernacle cross light, and the community sing-alongs. She also enjoyed many Irish songs and jokes; she was a prankster in her early years, as she would put on her Groucho Marx glasses with the bushy eyebrows and cigar. She would shake hands with a smile and try to shock you at the same time, all in fun. She also enjoyed the filming of “Jaws,” and hermit cookies, but her favorite thing to do on the Vineyard was to be around David Crohan while he was playing the piano at David’s Island House, sipping Baileys Irish Cream or a virgin bloody mary. She enjoyed songs from “Mary Poppins” and her records including “Humpty Back Camels and Chimpanzees” (“The Unicorn Song”) that we all will remember most from when she was around us.

She is survived by her brother, George G. and wife Mary E. Braillard of Martha’s Vineyard; and two nephews, Andy and Diana Braillard and his two boys, Cooper and Holden of Oak Bluffs, and Scott and Melissa Braillard and their children Emma and Carter of Edgartown. She had many cousins, Walter and Ellen Braillard from Mattapoisett; Kevin and Carol from Martha’s Vineyard and their children and grandchildren living in Massachusetts , Maine, and the D.C. area; Frank G. Fowler and wife, Jane, and their son, Mathew, and grandson, Julian Fowler; Walter Fowler Jr. and wife Jacqueline and son Scott; Margaret Fowler and sons Douglas and Scott from Westchester, N.Y., area.

Carol was involved with the Mount Kisco Presbyterian Church as a church deacon prior to relocating to the Cape in 2007. She has been involved with the Cape Cod Community Connections program for disabled adults since arriving in Falmouth.

There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 15, at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue, Oak Bluffs, at 1 pm. All are invited to attend. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.