Chilmark: Life begins to swell around us

Oh, June so soon. I can barely catch my breath, and now life begins to swell around us. The CCC and town welcome new director Keira Lapsley, an educator and mother of two teenagers. She chairs the middle school history department at the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in New York City. Learn more about Keira, and sign up online for tennis, CCC memberships, and camp now at chilmarkcommunitycenter.org/register. Also please share job openings with anyone you think may be interested.

Town beach stickers are available for sale online and in person beginning June 1; see bit.ly/ChilBeachInfo.

See Molly Glasgow’s 45 black-and-white still life photographs at the the Grey Barn Farmstand or see them online here: thegreybarnandfarm.com/art-and-photography.

Get free N95 masks and COVID test kits; see bit.ly/ChilCOVID to learn more.

Join the Cross-Island Hike on National Trails Day, Saturday, June 4. Get the map and info at mvlandbank.com/annualhike.shtml.

Families can enjoy the Farm Animal Meet and Greet at the Ag Hall on Saturday, June 4, from 10 am to 1 pm; adults $5/kids $2.

The Yard opens its 50th season with Larissa Velez-Jackson/LVJ’s performance on June 7 at 7 pm. Learn more about the season, support the Yard, and get tickets at dancetheyard.org.

Be sure to see Stan Murphy at 100 at the M.V. Museum, up through August 21.

The Chilmark Tavern is open Thursday through Monday from 5 pm. The Chilmark General Store is open daily from 8 am to 5 pm. Pandora’s Box is open daily, 11 am to 5 pm. Beetlebung Boutique is open daily 11 am to 5 pm. The updated Larsen’s Fish Market will open in June. Menemsha Fish Market is open 11 am to 5 pm, Monday to Saturday, and Sunday noon to 4 pm, call your order into 508-645-2282. Menemsha Deli is open Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm. Menemsha Texaco is open 8 am to 3 pm Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm.

The Gay Head Store at the Cliffs is open 7 am to 7 pm daily, and offers staples, fresh fruit and veggies, grab-and-go salads, and sandwiches besides Island-made goods and more. You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook. The Aquinnah Shop June hours are coming; they no longer offer full table service or reservations, and encourage online ordering. Outdoor seating is first-come, first-served.

In-person MVBLM vigils at the Chilmark library lawn are on Sundays at 10:30 am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MVBLM and subscribe to their YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC1x1rIwJmK0CTC4mJlk_-uA.

Meander through the magical world of Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail, open daily 9 am to 5 pm, and check out their shop too. Learn more at islandfolkpottery.com.

The Chilmark library hosts our own Nancy Slonim Aronie talking about her new book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but Gorgeously Yours) Life Story,” on Wednesday, June 8, at 5 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more info. Peaked Hill Studio’s Community Yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. The Afterschool Lego Club meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 pm in the Meeting Room. In-person Storytime has returned Saturdays at 11 am. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays. Masks required for all ages 2 and up. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.