‘Emerge!’ art show and fundraiser at Featherstone

Featherstone Center for the Arts presents “Emerge!” an art show fundraiser for the Davin A. Tackabury Scholarship Fund for the Arts. Emerge! is a celebration of all the emerging young artists from the Island community. Works from both emerging and established local artists will be for sale during this show, running from June 5 to 26. Featherstone gallery hours are 12 to 4 pm, with an opening reception on Sunday, June 5, at 5 pm, weather permitting. The reception will be attended by past and present Davin A. Tackabury scholarship recipients, as well as other talented Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School graduates, who will perform.

Martha’s Vineyard graduating seniors pursuing a college degree in visual or performing arts can qualify for the scholarship, awarded beginning in 2020. According to a press release, Kathleen and Wayne Tackabury established this scholarship in memory of their son Davin, whose “skill and passion as a photographer and visual artist gave him a sense of purpose and community contribution.” Access and immersion into the arts is essential for young people, the release states, and the scholarship will continue to support Island youth in their artistic careers.