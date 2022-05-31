Island Grown CSA registration is open

Island Grown Initiative is ready to sign up members for its summer Community Supported Agriculture program, which will run from June 16 to Oct. 27. CSA membership, according to a press release, supports IGI’s efforts to develop innovative regenerative growing techniques in its fields and its overall mission to help keep the community well fed.

Each week CSA members will come to the farm to pick up bags filled with hearty amounts of fresh produce; you can also opt to have weekly pick-ups of eggs be part of your share, or add on eggs (and other regionally sourced items) as you’d like each week. Members will receive weekly newsletters with stories and pictures about what’s happening at the farm, recipe ideas, profiles of the farm crew, and more, the release says.

This year IGI is launching a new online registration and payment system, which makes it easier to pay for the CSA either in one lump sum up front or in up to four installments throughout the season.

One Share size is $950 for veggies only or $1,070 for veggies and eggs, with payment plans available. Pickup times are every Thursday from 1 to 5:30 pm at IGI Farm (Thimble Farm) at 80 Stoney Hill Road.

Email the office manager at melissa@igimv.org or the CSA manager at lizzie@igimv.org with any questions. Follow the link islandgrown.localfoodmarketplace.com/Subscriptions to sign up.