Martha Emily Moses of Edgartown passed away on May 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of George Samuel Moses for more than 63 years.

Martha was born on Dec. 15, 1940, in Boston. She graduated from Brookline High School and continued her education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Northeastern University, and Boston University. During her time in school, Martha met her husband, George Samuel Moses, and they have been inseparable ever since. She was the love of his life.

Martha went on to attend nursing school. After graduating, she worked at Norwood Hospital, South Shore Hospital, and many nursing homes on Cape Cod.

Martha had a passion for life in her earlier years. She was a bridge player, a judge for the Norwood Stingrays, an avid skier, and a swimmer.

Martha raised her family in Norwood and Walpole, and then full-time in Gray Gables in Bourne. She spent more than 70 summers on Cape Cod, where she loved boating and sailing with her friends and family. Martha and George would spend winters in Maui or Fort Lauderdale, and traveled extensively for over 40 years. “Mimi,” as her family affectionately called her, surrounded herself with her family, and enjoyed planning the annual Christmas party, the annual Thanksgiving crafts party, and the Easter Bunny egg hunt. Mimi was the life of the party.

In addition to her husband, George Samuel Moses, Martha is survived by her five children, Martha and her husband David Hester, Janet and her husband Thaddeus Johnson, George and his wife Tricia Moses, Debbie and her husband Shawn Spillane, and Marilyn Moses and her husband Alan Schweikert. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass for Martha will be held on Friday, June 10, at 11 am, at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Oak Bluffs, followed by burial in the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown. Family and friends are invited to a celebration after the services at the family’s home, located at 3 Eagles Nest in Edgartown.

For online tributes and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.