Oak Bluffs: To listen, to learn, and to do something

“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” –Henry Ford

My heavy heart prays for our national leaders to listen, to learn, and to do something about the mass shootings that are killing our children in our schools and our citizens in our streets, churches, theaters, and shopping malls. I still have faith that we can do better, but how do we reconcile all the senseless loss of lives? I don’t know any parent who isn’t feeling this deeply — we are all suffering traumatic shock from these killings. The superintendent of M.V. Schools sent out a letter to all parents, with comforting words, good advice, and outlining the action plan in place here in our schools.

Let’s all hug our kids a little tighter, and support all our students who have persevered and excelled through this difficult year.

The Oak Bluffs School is winding down the school year, with the eighth grade trip to NYC and Philadelphia coming up on June 6, followed by eighth grade graduation on June 12. The kindergarten and first grade classes will present their annual Spring Concert on June 8, which is always the cutest show of the year.

Over at the high school, the junior prom was a success on May 21, and now MVRHS graduation is around the corner, on Sunday, June 12. The high school has been unable to hold “Evening of the Arts” in person for two years, but you can take a virtual tour of the fabulous artwork by the students on the website: mvrhs.org.

Oak Bluffs Pride Weekend is scheduled for June 10-12. There will be many festive events, including a flag raising in Ocean Park on June 10 at 6 pm, followed by a kickoff party at the Ritz. The Pride Parade will be at 3 pm on Saturday, June 11, from the Island Queen to Ocean Park, with a marching band and a dance party in the park. The Oyster Bar will offer a Drag Brunch on Sunday from 11 to 2. Proud of our town for hosting these inclusive, fun events; see you there!

June birthdays are here! On June 2, happy birthday to Eddie Pacheco, Mia Rebello, and Mary Johnson. Jennifer Parkinson celebrates on the 4th, and on the 6th we send best wishes to Amelie Loyott and Jennifer Robinson. June 7 is Janet Howard’s day, and on June 8, we send many happy returns to Jude Sanches.

