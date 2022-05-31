Remembering John Alley

Unfortunately, we lost John at the beginning of the pandemic, and were unable to give him the sendoff he deserved. We’d be honored to have you join us at the Agricultural Hall on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 4 pm to celebrate the life of John Alley.

For planning purposes, if you plan to attend, share a story or memory, or have something read for you, sing a song, or whatever, it would be helpful if you would let us know in an email at alleys@vineyard.net. If you would like to bring a dish or other food for a traditional West Tisbury potluck following the memorial, please include that in your email. Anna Alley and family look forward to seeing you.