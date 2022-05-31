Susan Walker Goodridge, 83, died at her home on Hilton Head, S.C., on May 20, 2022.

She was born on March 16, 1939, to Jessie Hastings Walker and Albert Runyon Walker in Plainfield, N.J. She attended the Evergreen School, Plainfield High School, and Northwestern University.

Prior to getting married, Susan worked at Steuben and the Ford Foundation. After meeting Malcolm in Manhattan, Susan went on to a number of life adventures, including a five-month journey through Western Europe, and then a two-month honeymoon through Southeast Asia and Australia with her husband (with a little business on the side.)

She raised four children while serving corporate America in Manhattan, Memphis, Chicago, London, England, and back to Manhattan again, with time on Martha’s Vineyard four months out of the year. She was known as the “hostess with the mostest” at many corporate gatherings.

In her spare time, she loved skiing in Europe, Canada, and America, and playing tennis, competitive golf, and bridge. With all that life handed out, she was a content woman.

Susan is survived by her brother, Dave Walker; her husband, Malcolm; a daughter and three sons — Kate of Canonchet, R.I., Charlie and his wife, Lynne, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Tyson of Wenham, and David and his wife, Heather, of Nashville, Tenn. She is also survived by seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services at mvcommunityservices.org.