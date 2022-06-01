Beach Road construction continues

If your plans bring you to Vineyard Haven on Wednesday, you may want to know that contractors are grinding the pavement on Beach Road in anticipation of repaving the roadway.

As a result, one lane of the busy road is closed so motorists should expect delays.

According to Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) spokesperson Judith Reardon-Riley, the Beach Road work will continue in Vineyard Haven and Oak Bluffs through June 24.

“MassDOT is anticipating that the Tisbury project will be substantially complete by the end of June, with only punch-list items and landscaping work scheduled to continue next season,” Reardon-Riley wrote in an email. “In Oak Bluffs, crews are currently working to complete grubbing activities, drainage installation operations, and potentially some box widening. MassDOT will resume widening and wall construction operations in the fall.”

Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, MassDOT did not do any work on Friday and resumed its operations on Tuesday morning.