MVRHS unified track competes at state finals

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) unified track team participated in its first-ever state finals track and field competition in Natick on Wednesday, May 25.

“Our athletes exploded onto the scene and made Vineyard Pride recognized throughout the state, as each of our three competing athletes brought home medals from their respective division tiers,” MVRHS united athletics Coach Ryan Kent wrote in an email. “While our crew was small this year and limited to field competition in the shot put, each athlete certainly made their presence known.”

Kent told The Times the students competed in different tiers, the categorization based on the participants’ abilities, of division two.

“Tier eight being the furthest throwing competitors and one being the shortest throws,” Kent explained.

Matt Fontaine won first place in tier six with a throw of 36 feet, 11 inches, Connor McGrath won fourth place in tier four with a throw of 19 feet, 5 inches, and Andres Sanchez-Roa and Ruby Elliott won first place in tier one with a throw of 9 feet, 4 inches’.