Island celebrates the Charter School class of 2022

The Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School held its 2022 commencement ceremony on Sunday, graduating 15 seniors. Friends and family, Charter School teachers and staff along with younger members of the school body all met under a high white tent decorated with pastel colored tapestries on the warm and sunny West Tisbury day.

Graduates entered to ‘Tongue Tied’ by Grouplove; their heads adorned with laurel wreaths — a fixture of Charter School graduation tradition.

This year’s commencement celebrated the Charter School’s largest ever graduating class and marks the 25th year anniversary of the school.

“Twenty-five years ago, the idea of a Charter School in West Tisbury was a bold experiment,” said School Director Peter Steedman. It was “an idea hatched in living rooms and kitchen tables across the Island.”

In recognition of the schools’ initial founders’ mission, Steedman said the hope was that “the school would produce graduates like you see in front of you today — creative, independent, with a deep commitment to social and environmental justice.”

Steedman turned to the 15 graduates: “You are proof that this bold experiment has worked,” he said.

Steedman took a moment to express gratitude for MVPCS teachers and staff, particularly in light of the pandemic, “for their courage, for their dedication, and their extraordinary commitment to our students.” Steedman, who began at the Charter School the same year the graduates entered into high school, praised the group for embodying “the key elements in the schools mission.” The Charter School, Steedman said, quoting the mission decree, is “a public school that will cultivate lifelong learners in a multiage project based setting within an environment that models interdependence as a foundation of society.”

“Two formative high school years were disrupted by COVID,” said Steedman. “They had to struggle with remote learning, Zoom class meetings, and long periods of isolation. The fact that they are sitting on this stage before you is a testament to their courage, their perseverance, and their ability to overcome what seemed like insurmountable odds.”

As per school tradition, each graduate received personalized gifts by younger grade students,

an ode to the unique ways in which the Charter School creates and maintains bonds among the school community. Additionally, each student was recognized with a special award by the school, specific to their personal contributions to the school and surrounding community.

Mathea Morais, Charter School fifth and sixth grade teacher and advisor, gave the commencement speech, sending the students off into the world with high hopes in the upcoming years and sure of their future contributions to society. “As much as we have needed you,” she said, “the rest of the world needs you now, too.”

The Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School class of 2022: Abner Da Silva Oliveira, Aylish Grace Clark, Brendan Cal Donnelly, Ella Deborah Oskan, Emma Elizabeth Mayhew, Emma Wild Fisher, Emily Pinheiro de Souza, Hugo Burrows, Jaylin Leonora Johnson, Jonathan “JJ” James Polleys, Maximillian Howard Vaughn, Morgan Elise Scanlon , Samantha Emily Seidel-Aldrich-Moodie, Stella Mae Hege, and Taybor Ana Estrella.