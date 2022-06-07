Kathleen Ann Grant, 60, originally of North Falmouth, passed away at her home in Palm Coast, Fla., after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Kathleen was born on March 21, 1961, in Wareham, to Carlton W. and Gladys E. Grant Jr. She graduated from Falmouth High School, where she was a member of the marching band, in 1979. Kathleen attended college at Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I., where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She went on to practice nursing in Boston, Charleston, S.C., Martha’s Vineyard, and Jacksonville, Fla.

As a child, Kathleen enjoyed pony cart rides around North Falmouth with her Shetland pony Penny, often playing a guitar and always decorated with jingle bells, pine bows, and Christmas lights for the holidays. She also enjoyed boating, sailing, watersports, and relaxing at the beach, as well as taking her nieces and nephews shopping and out for their favorite flavors of ice cream.

Kathleen lived on Martha’s Vineyard for many years, and stayed in contact with many friends on the Island till her passing.

In 2012 Kathleen and her mother Gladys became roommates and permanent residents of Palm Coast, Fla. They both enjoyed the warm Florida climate, exercising in the pool, chatting with many friends in their community, and spending days at the beach watching the ocean waves.

She is survived by her father, Carlton W. Grant Jr. of Falmouth; her brother, Carlton W. Grant III, and his wife Cindie of Palm Coast, Fla.; her sister, Sharan E. Lombardo, and her husband Charles of Mansfield, Texas; her uncle, Joseph F. Lovett and his wife Susan of Baton Rouge, La.; her uncle, Edward P. Lovett, and his wife Barbara of Nashua, N.H.; and her many nieces and nephews, Robert, Katherine, Eric, Lauren, Victoria, Jacqueline, Brittany, Chelsey, Nicole, Darryl, Patrick, Megan, Joseph, Courtney, and Cheyenne. Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys E. Grant; and her sister, Christine J. Greene.

A funeral Mass will take place on June 14 at 11 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Road, North Falmouth. There will be a private burial at a later date.