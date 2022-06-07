Services Wednesday for Jane S. Klingensmith

On June 5, 2022, Jane S. Klingensmith of Edgartown passed away peacefully at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was 92 years old.

Jane was born on Jan. 20, 1930, on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard, where she lived out her entire life. She attended the Edgartown School and the Edgartown high school. She was very proud to play on the girls basketball team, where she took on old school rival Nantucket’s team.

Jane married her lifelong sweetheart, “Jim” Klingensmith, and lived out her days side by side with him, fishing, gardening, and raising her three children. She was known for her infectious smile, strong (some would call stubborn) will to see things through, and her love for her family. As her health declined, she spent her last years enjoying the care of her granddaughter Dodi.

Jane will always be remembered for her quick wit, her love for a man in uniform, and her infectious smile.

Jane is survived by her two sons, George and William (“Bill”) Klingensmith; her two daughters-in-law, Carol Klingensmith and Kathy Klingensmith; 19 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband James L. Klingensmith; her daughter Bonnie Klingensmith Simpkin; her son-in-law Joseph (“Joe”) Simpkin; and by her parents, Mary Costa Silva and George A. Silva.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at the hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, and all the caregivers who helped her in her last years at home.

A graveside service will be held in the Old Westside Cemetery in Edgartown on Wednesday, June 8, at noon.

You may honor her memory by making donations to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; to VNA of Cape Cod, 67 Ter Heun Drive, Falmouth, MA 02540; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.