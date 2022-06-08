Aquinnah seeks board of health help

The resignations of Aquinnah board of health chair Sarah Saltonstall and health assistant Karen Colombo were revealed during Tuesday’s Aquinnah select board meeting.

Saltonstall told the Times she actually resigned last Friday. She said the growth of the town and her age made serving “a little too much for her.”

“I was on the board for 21 years, and I want to do other stuff with my time,” Saltonstall said.

Colombo could not be reached for comment. Early on in the pandemic, Colombo was under scrutiny for communication issues with other boards of health on the Island. In a recent post on The Times website updating COVID case counts on the Island, a woman named Karen Colombo commented, “Stop with the COVID reports already!”

It’s unclear if it’s the same Karen Colombo.

The town recently sent out an email seeking volunteers to serve on the board of health to fill the gap left by these resignations. According to select board member Tom Murphy, a few letters have already come in from those interested in being volunteers.

Those interested in volunteering their time with the board of health can contact Aquinnah town administrator Jeffrey Madison at townadministrator@aquinnah-ma.gov or 508-955-9181.

In other business, Aquinnah town moderator Michael Hebert was unanimously appointed to the Martha’s Vineyard housing bank review committee by the select board. This was one of the next steps for the housing bank legislation, which was voted on favorably during by all six Island towns’.

The select board unanimously approved appointing Aquinnah town clerk Gabriella Camilleri to the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council.

The select board unanimously denied Kevin Palmer’s request for a business license. Palmer, who owns Atlantic Cab in Vineyard Haven, wanted to set up coin-operated binoculars at Aquinnah Cliffs as a business venture. However, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) would need to be a part of this discussion, because of the proposed location.

“Everything up there has to do with the tribe. They would have to be the ones that would take a proposal like that,” select board member Gary Haley said.

Murphy said Palmer could come back to the board after discussing the business details with the tribe.

The select board received a request from West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand for a meeting about an addition to Howes House, which is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging. This email was also sent to the Chilmark select board. The proposed time was June 22 or June 23 at 6 pm. The board unanimously voted to attend the meeting, with the final date to be determined.