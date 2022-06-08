Aquinnah: Summer kickoff barbeque

If you have not been yet, you must check out the Sunday dinners that Juli and her crew at the Orange Peel Bakery are putting together. This past Sunday you had your choice of chicken or bluefish, which were both perfectly spiced and tender, served with rice, vegetables, and salad. Then to tempt you even more, there were corn fritters served with a spicy aioli. You can call ahead to order at 508-645-2025, or just stop in. You will not be sorry.

The Aquinnah board of health needs a new member. Sarah Saltonstall retired from the board, and had a year left on her term. If interested, please contact Jeffery Madison at the town hall or the select board. Thank you, Sarah, for your years of service to the town of Aquinnah.

June is Pride Month, and there are many events happening this weekend and throughout the month. Pride Month is celebrated throughout the world to celebrate the LGBTQ community and to honor the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that took place in Greenwich Village, N.Y., on June 28, 1969. Pathways Arts is hosting a We Dance Pride event at the Orange Peel Bakery in Aquinnah this Saturday, June 11. Dinner from 6 to 7:30 pm, and dancing with DJ Flavya from 8 to 10 pm. Come ready to dance.

The Oak Bluffs Business Association, in collaboration with the NAACP, is hosting many events for Pride this weekend. Go to obamv.com/events for a full schedule.

At the library this month, there are some fun events. The next book group meeting will be on Thursday, June 23, at 3 pm to discuss Maggie Nelson’s “The Argonaut.” The group will be held on the deck; email aq_mail@clamset.org to join. Janette Vanderhoop will teach a treasure box workshop on Saturday, June 25, from 1 to 3 pm. Treasure boxes are made with a picture frame or box filled with mementos. Materials will be provided, and people are encouraged to bring mementos to create a personal treasure box. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register. Also on Saturday, June 25, from noon to 2 pm, there will be a summer kickoff barbeque on the deck. Everyone is welcome, and summer reading kits will be available.

There will be a Foster Care Informational Evening this Thursday, June 9, at 5 pm at the Edgartown library. There will be current foster parents there to discuss their experiences, along with representatives of the Department of Children and Families. Free childcare and snacks will be provided.

There was a lovely service for Dennis DaRosa this past weekend at the Ag Hall. Dennis left us two years ago, and the world has not been the same since. He always seemed delighted to bump into anyone he knew, and he would always gush about his kids and what they were up to. I think he went to every show that his son, Phil, played. His friends spoke lovingly about his mischievousness, his athletic ability, and his love of his family and the Island.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School held their annual honors night ceremony on Thursday, May 26. Congratulations to all who were acknowledged, and especially to those from our town, including, for Excellence in Culinary Arts: Peyton Jeffers, Effort & Leadership in World Languages, grade 9: Rodeo Purves-Langer, Excellence in AP World History, grade 11: Clyde Smith, Effort & Leadership in History, grade 9: Rodeo Purves-Langer, Effort & Leadership in Math, grade 11: Clyde Smith and Jayden Baird, Saint Michael’s College Book Award: Clyde Smith, also the recipient of the compassion character award.

Happy anniversary to Brian and Diotima Vanderhoop, who celebrated 29 years of marriage this past Sunday. Here’s to another 29! Happy birthday to Cheryl Vanderhoop, who celebrates on June 14. Congratulations to Spa Tharpe, who purchased a sailboat (named Molly!) made by Gannon and Benjamin; he is currently working on the boat and getting it ready for the sailing season. Can’t wait to see you on the water, Spa!

