Kieran Calder Hammond

Bethany Hammond and Stephen Hammond of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Kieran Calder Hammond, on May 25, 2022, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Kieran weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. He is welcomed at home by very proud big brother Silas Hammond.

Frank Edward Rodenbaugh

Julie Rodenbaugh and Matthew Rodenbaugh of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Frank Edward Rodenbaugh, on May 31, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Frank weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.