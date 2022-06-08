Chilmark: Spectacular plant sales

After many unhappy years, my rhododendron had the most spectacular blooms since the first year we moved to Chilmark — well, just one of the two of them. They had started out similar in size, now one was full and the other is showing new leaf sprouts. Nature is a constant reminder to not give up. This feels like the greenest spring I can remember. With the greening come blind spots on our roads, as seasonal visitors return on foot and bike; please go a little slower on our windy and dirt roads.

Speaking of greens, this year’s offerings of starter plants are spectacular: Lydia Fischer’s plant sale has begun at her Menemsha Crossing Garden Farm stand, while plants continue to be available from Grey Barn Farm, Mermaid Farm, Native Earth Teaching Farm, and North Tabor Farm.

Check out the BlueDot story on M.V. Mycological, and learn all about Chilmark’s mushroom farm, at bit.ly/MVmushrooms.

Join Chilmark artist Heather Sommers for the opening of her “Portrait” exhibit at the West Tisbury library on Wednesday, June 8, from 4 to 5:30 pm; the show is up through June.

Have you ever considered foster care? Head to the Foster Care Informational Evening on Thursday, June 9, at 5 pm at the Edgartown library. Hear not only from representatives of the Department of Children and Families but from parents and children who have fostered and been fostered. Learn about how you can provide stability, comfort, and routine for a child in our community. Free childcare and snacks will be provided.

It’s not too late to sign up for Nancy Aronie’s Writing From the Heart Workshops, June 20–23, July 11–14, and August 15–18, from 9 am to noon. Call 508-274-4286 or email nancyjill73@gmail.com to register.

See Jesse Jason and Abby Bender’s “Wish You Were Here,” at the Capawock Theater, June 10, 11, and 17, at 7 pm, June 18 at 4 pm and 7 pm. What is it? It’s an“otherworldly, absurdist revue made of girl power and … dance? Theater? Comedy? Whatever the heck it is, don your favorite sweater vest and get yourself there by way of the space-time continuum.” Tickets at eventcreate.com/e/you.

Head to the Orange Peel Bakery for Proud on M.V., a Pathways We Dance Event on Saturday, June 11, dinner from 6 to 7:30 pm and We Dance from 8 to 10 pm. Learn more at pathwaysmv.org.

Plush Productions presents “Rink Life” at the Yard on Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, at 7 pm. Lucky Plush brings its highly integrated approach to dance theater into a communal space that nods to the visual aesthetics and social dynamics of 1970s roller-rink culture, where relationships and storylines are as transient as the world that contains them. Learn more and buy tickets at dancetheyard.org/lucky-plush-productions.

Town beach stickers available for sale online and in person; see chilmarkma.gov/beach-committee/pages/beach-information. Dump stickers now available at the dump; see mvrefusedistrict.com/prices.html.

Get free N95 masks and COVID test kits; see bit.ly/ChilCOVID to learn more.

In-person MVBLM vigils at the Chilmark library lawn are on Sundays at 10:30am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MVBLM and subscribe to their YouTube channel at bit.ly/MVBLMvid.

Meander through the magical world of Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail, open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and check out their shop too, Learn more at islandfolkpottery.com.

The Chilmark library hosts our own Nancy Slonim Aronie talking about her new book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but Gorgeously Yours) Life Story,” on Wednesday, June 8, at 5 pm. Hear Senior WHOI scientist Michael J. Moore talk about his new book, “We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and Our Responsibility.” Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information and the link. Peaked Hill Studio’s Community Yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. The Afterschool Lego Club meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 pm in the Meeting Room. In-person Storytime has returned Saturdays at 11 am. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays. Masks required for all ages 2 and up. For further help call 508-645-3360 or chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.