Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. Twenty-four of us played six games, with two points for a win and three points for a skunk (winning by more than 30). The results were as follows: Collin Evanson in first place with a 12/5 +112 card; Tim Hurlbert in second place with a 10/5 +30 card; Bill Russell in third place with a 10/4 +118 card; Mary Alice Russell in fourth place with a 9/4 +48 card; Tony Rezendes in fifth place with an 8/5 +61 card; and Ed Montesion in sixth place with an 8/4 +24 card.

We had 10 skunks and five 24-point hands. We had a great time.

For more information about the club, please call 508-524-1220. If you can play a game of cribbage in 20 minutes, come on by and try your luck. We start at 6 pm sharp every Wednesday.