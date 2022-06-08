Edgartown: Honoring the late Herb Foster

Well, remember last week when I wrote that I should have been in D.C. with the eighth grade? Turns out, I spent most of the week in bed instead. Try as I did, with saunas and hot tubs and trying to sweat the COVID vermin out, I failed and never got that negative test I needed to travel. After months and months of working with the kids and families fundraising and planning, I got stuck at home. On the bright side, I am much happier that I was the one to miss out on the adventure and not one of the kids. Leaving a kid or two behind would have been heartbreaking. I’m happy to report that the kids, and the chaperones for that matter, had a great time and made many amazing memories. I’m quietly proud of our efforts and send out huge thank yous to my partner in crime and fellow advisor, Meaghan Morris. I couldn’t, and wouldn’t, have done it without her.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Brooke Leahy on June 8, Jen Passafiume on June 12, Kara Thibodeau on June 14, and Gayle Poggi on June 16.

The public is invited to attend the dedication of the Edgartown library’s board room in honor of the late Herb Foster on Saturday, June 11, at 2:30 pm. While on the board of trustees, Herb was an unwavering champion of the library whose constant support and positivity left a lasting impression on the board, the staff, the Friends, and all who love the library. No registration required.

Also at the library on Saturday, June 11, at 3 pm, the Slave Song Project brings history alive in an approachable way for modern audiences to celebrate the courage and resilience of the human spirit. The choir is led by Jim Thomas, the founder and president of the Spirituals Choir, and member of the UUSMV. The U.S. Slave Song Project (USSSP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about authentic U.S. slave songs. U.S. slave songs (also known as Negro spirituals) are true American folk music, and were sung by slaves between 1619 and 1866, when the last slaves were freed. No registration required.

Consider this your reminder that there will be no school on June 20, in honor and celebration of Juneteenth. Juneteenth, a combination of the words June and nineteenth apparently, was declared a federal holiday last year and commemorates the emancipation of slaves, as well as African American culture.

The last day of school is June 27 this year, which is a half day with a noon dismissal. The energy level is already off the charts and has been for quite some time. I’ll be honest with you. I’m looking forward to it. I will be working this summer but plan to take some time to relax and get some sanity back. This year has been crazy busy with a big dose of sadness and grief and I need to quiet my head a bit and get my act back together with exercise and eating well and taking care of myself.

I’m going to sign off early tonight. I’m still feeling tired from dealing with COVID. Wash your hands, wear your masks inside when around a lot of people, and try to stay safe. This strain may not be as bad as the original but it’s not much fun. Be careful out there. And have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.