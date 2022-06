Visit Bunch of Grapes bookstore to hear author Rob Kagan talk about his book “Noah’s Rejects: A Memoir” about the author’s experiences as a summer home caretaker on Chappaquiddick. Kagan pulls together many stories, from heartbreaking to hilarious, in this story about the tiny island off this Island. He has a different perspective than most. Wednesday, June 15, 7 pm. For more details, visit bunchofgrapes.indielite.org or call 508-693-2291.