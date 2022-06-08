MVRHS baseball falls to Saugus, ends postseason

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys varsity baseball team ended its postseason after a 6-5 loss to Saugus High School during the beginning of the playoffs on Saturday.

Originally, MVRHS was scheduled to face off against Medway High School on Friday, but a reshuffling of the brackets switched it up to a game against Saugus.

MVRHS baseball head Coach Kyle Crossland said his team had a strong start, which began with Nick Arroyo’s first hit that got a rally going during the first inning. “We jumped up to a four-nothing lead,” Crossland said.

Crossland said after this rally, Saugus brought in its ace pitcher and “kept chipping away” after getting two runs at the bottom of the first inning. Saugus would get in four more runs at the bottom of the fourth, while MVRHS got one more run in at the top of the sixth.

“Saugus was a pretty good team. Solid hitters, and they kept chipping away,” Crossland said. “I’m happy about how the team played. They kept playing until the end.”