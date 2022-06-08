Oak Bluffs: Super Full Strawberry Moon

“Happiness is a decision.” –Michael J. Fox

I first fell in love with Michael J. Fox as Alex Keaton on “Family Ties” in the ’80s. Then he was the amazing Marty McFly in the “Back to the Future” movies in the ’90s, which are still fun to watch. He was public about his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease in 1998, and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation to work toward a cure. I used to see him on Main Street, Vineyard Haven, with his young children. His approach to life with optimism and hope in spite of challenges has been an inspiration. Wishing him a happy birthday as he turns 61 this month.

The M.V. Charter School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, celebrating 15 graduating seniors. This was the biggest graduating class in the school’s 25-year history. Congratulations to the graduates and their families!

MVRHS will hold its graduation on Sunday, June 12. Caps will be flying at the Tabernacle. Congratulations and best wishes to all!

The music festival at Island Cove Mini-Golf on May 29 was a huge success! The music was amazing, from Dock Dance Band to the Itals, the food was delicious, the vibe was laid-back and friendly — felt like an Island family picnic. Kudos and many thanks to Phil daRosa and everyone else involved in producing such a fun event.

I had to miss the memorial celebration for Dennis daRosa this past Sunday, but I heard that it was perfect — just the sort of event that Dennis would have loved. The Ag Hall was filled with friends, family, food, music, and love.

Pat Law’s band, ESP, will be playing at the P.A. Club on Saturday evening, June 11, from 6 to 9ish. Join Pat, Ed, Peter, and Merrily for great music and beverages. Pick up some dinner at Mo’s Lunch right there at the club, and enjoy a great evening.

Don’t miss Pride weekend in Oak Bluffs! The Pride flag was hoisted on June 1, and the Pride Parade will be at 3 pm on Saturday, June 11, from the Island Queen to Ocean Park, with a marching band and a dance party in the park. The Oyster Bar will host a Drag Brunch to complete the festivities on Sunday from 11 to 2.

Registration is open for Island Grown Initiative’s summer community-supported agriculture (CSA) program. The summer CSA runs from June 16 – Oct. 27. CSA members pick up produce and eggs each week at the farm on Thursdays from 1 to 5:30. By becoming a CSA member, you provide yourself with fresh local produce, and you help support local farming and community food distribution. Half of what is grown is delivered to schools, elder services, the Food Pantry, and more. See the website to register and start enjoying the weekly harvests: igimv.org.

Save the date: The M.V. Garden Club will hold its “Blooming Art Show” over Father’s Day weekend, June 17 – 19. This glorious celebration of Island art and floral design will take place at the Old Mill in West Tisbury. The work of 33 Vineyard artists will be displayed, each piece paired with a floral design created by a Garden Club member. It is a fundraiser for the good work of the Garden Club, including its Scholarship fund, the Old Mill Preservation fund, and other community charitable initiatives. The show will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. The admission fee is $10. See you there!

Watch the sky on Tuesday, June 14, for the full “Strawberry Moon.” This full moon will also be a “super moon” — the second one of 2022. That is when the full moon is at its closest to Earth, so it appears big and bright for us earthlings. The name, of course, is for the ripening berries of June, the strawberries. The ripening berry name has been used by indigenous people, along with other names describing the season, like “Birth Moon” or “Hatching Moon.” We should see this moon just after sunset, if our skies are clear. Howling is optional.

Happy birthday to Lisa Williston and Suzanne Walker on the 10th.. Flag Day, June 14, also celebrates Sandi Hakala’s birthday, and on the 15th, we celebrate Judy Pizzella and Britney Zrakas. Birthday balloons to Kathryn Townes and Corinna Black on the 16th.

