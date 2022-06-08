V.H. man arraigned on murder threat charge

A Vineyard Haven man was arraigned Wednesday in Edgartown District Court on a charge of threat to commit a crime. Judge Paul Pino set bail for Brian Langhammer, who appeared via Zoom link while in sheriff’s custody, at $10,000.

Langhammer criticized the bail he was given, and Judge Pino told him he had the right to contest the bail in superior court, should he choose to do so.

“You’ve given me a death sentence, thank you,” Langhammer said.

Other conditions Judge Pino set were home confinement and GPS monitoring, ostensibly if Langhammer posts bail, and no use of social media. Judge Pino also ordered a mental health evaluation.

Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost told The Times his department charged Langhammer with threat to commit a crime, specifically murder, based on one or more social media postings and other communications that he declined to reveal due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Chief Habekost said police appear to be the target of the threat, and the Massachusetts State Police have joined the investigation.