MVRHS girls win close playoff matchup

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls varsity tennis team followed up their 5-0 sweep against Pope Francis Preparatory School with a 3-2 win over Old Rochester Regional High School.

“We won a good match,” MVRHS girls tennis head coach Bill Rigali

The girls “swept the singles matches.” At first singles, MVRHS’ Hunter Tompkins defeated Old Rochester’s Emily Murphy with a score of 6-2, 6-4. MVRHS’ Cali Giglio beat Molly Dupre with a score of 6-3, 6-0. MVRHS’ Karinne Nivala went past Gabby Butgess with a score of 6-3,6-4.

“[The] win at third clinched the match for the Vineyard,” Rigali said about Karinne’s victory.

Although MVRHS’ doubles players “battled to bring it back,” they were served the team’s two losses. In first doubles, Old Rochester’s Mack Wilson and Erin Besancon beat MVRHS’ Andrea Morse and Tessa Hammond with a score of 6-3,7-6 (4). The number in the parentheses is how much the losing team scored in the tie-breaker match of first to 7 points with a margin of 2 points. Old Rochester’s Macy Inghan and Charlotte Sisson defeated Alana Nevin and Evelyn Brewer with scores of 6-0, 7-5.

Including the regular season, this win brings MVRHS girls tennis to a record of 19-1. Rigali also said Cali’s own match record remains undefeated at 20-0.

Now, the No. 6 seed MVRHS girls tennis team will play against the No. 3 seed Austin Preparatory School on Saturday at Reading.