COVID cases drop again

A surge of visitors to the Island hasn’t resulted in any measurable uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the Island boards of health. In fact, the number of cases from Sunday, June 5, through Sunday, June 11, dropped to 70 cases total from 86 the previous week. The number of cases has been cut in half from the 158 seen in mid-May.

Despite the drop in cases, the Island remains at “medium risk” for spread. Under CDC guidelines for medium risk, those at high risk for severe illness should talk to their healthcare provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions. Individuals are also encouraged to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if they have symptoms.

There are no hospitalizations at present and there has been only one over the seven-day period.