Land Bank staff to analyze campground proposal

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank commission unanimously voted to have its staff look further into the potential impact of a seasonal campground proposal for Southern Woodlands Reservation off Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs. The initial proposal by Jacob Weaver of Boston was discussed during a previous meeting on Monday, June 6, and the commission unanimously voted to refer the issue to the Oak Bluffs Land Bank advisory board for input.

Land Bank executive director James Langyel said the board is in favor of the proposed seasonal campground, which would operate in the former Webb’s campground on the “westerly end of the reservation.” Langyel also said the board “urges the commission to do due diligence in studying the campground proposal, consulting as needed with the Commonwealth’s Natural Heritage Office and issuing as needed requests for proposals (RFPs).”

Aquinnah commissioner Sarah Thulin expressed concern over the implementation of the campground.

“I read the article in the MV Times … and there was a large number of people who responded. The people who responded enthusiastically and very warmly toward this idea were coming from a very honorable place. They’re coming from a nostalgic place,” Thulin said, listing comments by people who camped with their families at Webb’s campgrounds in the past. Thulin understood the nostalgia of the commenters but underscored how the Island has changed since the 1960s and the “great pressure” it feels from development.

If the commission chooses to release an RFP for the proposed campground, Thulin said another aspect that needs to be considered is the abutters.

“One of my big concerns is that there are neighborhoods that have grown up around this area,” Thulin said, mentioning a commenter who lives in one of these neighborhoods who was against the idea. “We have to be sensitive to the fact the Vineyard is a very changed place.”

Edgartown commissioner Steve Ewing said that while he is “pro-camping” and likes the proposal, he understands Thulin’s concerns. He suggested that if an RFP is pursued, picking another Land Bank-owned location for campgrounds was a possibility.

“I like his concept, starting small, relatively small investment, and see how it goes,” Ewing said

Lengyel said the due diligence process would have to be taken care of by Land Bank ecologist Julie Russell and land superintendent Harrison Kisiel, alongside relevant officials like Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz, in autumn.

“You can’t think of a busier time for those two people than the summer,” Lengyel said. “As for Mr. Weaver, who came forward with this nice proposal, that was just his idea. I don’t think the institution is beholden to him to try to give him a timely answer.”

Commission chair Pamela Goff said after giving the proposal some thought since the last meeting, she is against the idea. She also likes camping, but the Southern Woodlands Reservation is not the place for it, especially because of the amount of nitrogen that may be exposed to Upper Lagoon Pond from human activities.

“I started thinking this is not the place to have intense residential use. When I saw the 40 number, too, I panicked because that’s a lot of sewerage and very intense use of land that we bought to be natural and kept in its natural space. I’m not sure we want to open up our sanctuaries for more intense human use,” Goff said. “I have serious reservations now about going forward with this project.”

Tisbury commissioner Nancy Weaver asked commissioner Kristen Reimann her opinion as the Oak Bluffs representative. Reimann was “also a bit concerned” after seeing the comments in The Times’ story, particularly those suggesting the campgrounds could be used for worker housing. However, she thinks the area can still be used for camping.

“I don’t believe this should be any kind of a solution for housing. This should be purely recreational,” Reimann said, adding she thinks there should be a limitation to how long someone can stay.

Thulin emphasized that the Land Bank is an “environmental conservation land organization” and should be following its mission.

“I am really afraid, personally, the Land Bank is losing its way,” Thulin said. “If we’re even talking about the possibility of spreading out camping on any of our properties — that is not our mission. It just pains me to think that element is coming in here when we’ve got a mission, we’ve got our bylaws, our state statute. Let’s follow what the mission of the Land Bank is all about, and I’ll make a motion to refer this to staff for a lot deeper investigation into the idea of using — within our management plan for Southern Woodlands — into using it again as a campground.”

Thulin recommended getting a report by the end of the year from Kisiel about the proposal.