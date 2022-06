Nicholas Azzollini died on Feb. 20, 2020. There will be a memorial celebration for him on Sunday, June 26th, at the Tisbury Waterworks. It will be potluck, from 2 to 6.

Missed by many, he was a special man, extremely kind, warm, and gracious. As a friend said, “The way his smile and eyes united in an expression of warmth and light when he greeted you was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.”