Edgartown: Wrapped in rainbows

I’m writing this column from my gingerbread cottage porch, listening to the rain trickle as the hoots and hollers ring out from the Tabernacle. Graduation has returned to the Tabernacle for the first time since COVID reared its ugly head and by the sounds of things, everyone is very happy and excited. Based on the timing of each yell, I’d say we are at the “handing out the diplomas” phase of things. Happy graduation to all of the MVRHS seniors, as well as the MV Charter School seniors, and the 8th graders who will be graduating throughout this week. I must admit, it is very uplifting to hear happiness ringing through the air.

Did you go to the Pride Parade or any of the other Pride Month/Weekend events this weekend? The parade was SO fun. Music, happiness, crowds, laughter, and love. It was the only scheduled thing planned into my weekend and I’m so happy I went. Love is love and the happiness surrounding the group was amazing. I can’t wait for next year’s parade. As allies, my loyal canine sidekick, Foster McGee, and I just might wrap ourselves in rainbows and banners and march right along with everyone else. We so need more of that kind of stuff these days, now more than ever.

There will be a meet and greet with Andrea Campbell, candidate for Attorney General in Massachusetts at 5 pm on June 16 at Nomans. All are welcome.

On Saturday, Oak Bluffs offers Harborfest from 9 am until 7 pm, with food, music, arts and crafts, and vendors all along Lake Ave.

Also on Saturday, at 10:30 am, the Edgartown library offers an author visit with children’s author Vikki Young, who will read her book, “A Girl of Color,” the story of an African American girl that loves colors of all kinds and finds beauty everywhere. No registration required.

The M.V. Playhouse Art Space gallery is showcasing paintings by Ukrainian artists from the collection of Grace Kennan Warnecke. An opening reception is on Saturday, June 4, from 5 to 6:30 pm. The gallery will be open from 1 to 4 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Proceeds will benefit the International Rescue Committee, World Central Kitchen, and Doctors Without Borders.

Happy birthday to Halley Smith on June 17, Sara Poggi on June 19, and my incredible niece, Gwen Gardner on June 20.

Don’t forget that Father’s Day is on Sunday. Make or get a gift for that special dad in your life. Make him a meal or yummy snack. Or just hug him and spend time with him. It will be a tough one for me so I just might have to find someone else to spoil for the day. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, would be dads, wanna be dads, dog dads, and any other dads of any variety out there. I hope you all have a special day.

Got news to share with the world for next week? Please get it to me by Friday, as we have an early deadline due to the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20.

We are actually down to single digits in the end of the school year countdown. This has felt like the longest year ever, for so many reasons. Like so many teachers, I will be working over the summer and taking some courses for professional development, as well as planning curriculum for next year. But I definitely look forward to, and am grateful for, some time to decompress.

That’s about all I’ve got for now. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.