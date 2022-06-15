Tisbury: Summer gathering and ‘Flicka’ stories

Kay Mayhew is ill, but will return soon. In the meantime, she passes along these items of Tisbury interest that reached her this week.

The Tisbury Senior Center invites all to a beginning-of-summer get-together at the center, 34 Pine Tree Road, on Thursday, June 30, from 2 to 4 pm. Join them for an afternoon of conversation and fun, which they plan to have outside on the deck. They plan finger foods, cold drinks, and, they hope, music.

Johnny Washbrook starred in the beloved television series “My Friend Flicka.” He went on to a professional acting career of many years before becoming a banker on Martha’s Vineyard.

At the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, at 6 pm, John will be sharing episodes of “Flicka,” and telling stories about his experiences as a child star. Please come for a fun and fascinating evening! There is a $10 donation at the door for adults; children ages 8 to 17 are invited for free.

