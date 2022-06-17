Real Estate Confidential: The joy of a screened-in porch

1 of 8

I was walking late in the day yesterday and finished up about a minute after I saw the first mosquito and thought about how great a screened porch is, particularly at dusk. And, so, this week’s focus.

You can’t beat the undeniable sanctuary of a screened porch. There is real joy in simple pleasures, and that is what screened porches are. You get to experience the positive aspects of sitting outside and relaxing without having to experience the negative aspects of it, like high winds, bugs, or scorching sun. Almost every client, while previewing a home, enters the screened porch and instantly gets that sense of peace and quiet. In some, not only do you experience the serenity, you also see features to be expected in a Martha’s Vineyard luxury retreat. Before air conditioning became widely available, screened porches were the sought-after place to escape summer heat. Now they are extensions of the home, with stone fireplaces, pizza ovens, and flat-screen televisions, plus plenty of comfy chairs and sofas to enjoy it all.

The screened porch is a place to enjoy nature — and not just its sights, but also its smells, sounds, and tastes — while protected from mosquitoes and other annoying bugs, especially at night when lights glow at sunset. When the weather cooperates, spending a night sleeping on a screened-in porch can be the perfect escape, waking refreshed and ready to enjoy another day in paradise. Many screened porches have glass or lucite inserts that can help make the porch more of a four-season room as fall approaches.

If you find yourself in need of four screened porches and a two-story stone fireplace, 7 Chapel Avenue is the place for you. It is impossible to discuss a home on Chappy without a discussion of Chappy. There certainly is a tradeoff. You will be getting every amenity imaginable, including the aforementioned screened porches, as well as a large luxury home designed with summer living in mind. The property features a heated pool and is professionally landscaped. So, the tradeoff: for a lower price on your purchase, you have the solitude of some of the most beautiful beaches, vistas, and hiking on Martha’s Vineyard, and sometimes when you must take a car to the mainland, you might have to wait for a boat.

The screened porch at 59 Seth’s Way overlooks Edgartown Great Pond’s serene Wintucket Cove. This property offers easy access to the Atlantic South Shore beaches by motorboat, and the location is perfect for kayaking, canoeing, and paddle boarding. There is also abundant birdlife, with swans, osprey, herons, and bluebirds putting on a daily show for your pleasure. Very rarely does a home of this quality and caliber become available. This beautifully built home offers luxurious living surrounded by a beautiful and natural setting. When you tour the property, let me know if the second stone fireplace on the screened porch takes your breath away. The property is being offered partially furnished and is ready for buyers to enjoy this summer.

16 Atlantic Avenue features an 1890 home of traditional Victorian architecture that has been carefully restored to summer-living condition with painted gingerbread trim and a wrap-around porch. The home is a block from Nantucket Sound and the East Chop Lighthouse, and within earshot of the musical sounds of the ocean. The beautifully refinished wood floors and leaded glass windows extol the simplicity and traits of an earlier time. In addition, there is a recently built one-bedroom guest house.

The most outstanding value feature of 242 Herring Creek Road is the 122-ft. private dock and mooring on Lake Tashmoo, and a close second is the screened porch overlooking Lake Tashmoo. Clamming and fishing so close to home is what makes the Vineyard so special. A truly exceptional location with waterfront amenities. Less than a mile walk or bike ride to Tashmoo Town Beach and Wilfrid’s Pond. Newly established walking trails on the right side of Herring Creek Rd. Mink Meadows Golf Course is down an old country dirt road. This property is only about a 5-minute drive away from downtown Vineyard Haven – the SSA, restaurants, and shopping. A boater’s paradise with superb potential. Being offered mostly furnished.

