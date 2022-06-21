COVID cases go up a bit

The number of positive COVID-19 cases rose slightly over the past week, to 88 total between Sunday, June 12, and Saturday, June 18. That’s up from the 70 total cases the previous week. The Island remains at the medium risk level for spread of the disease.

There were no hospitalizations during the seven-day period, according to the Island boards of health.

Under CDC guidelines for medium risk, those at high risk for severe illness should talk to their healthcare provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions. Individuals are also encouraged to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if they have symptoms.