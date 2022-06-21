Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday, June 15, to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. Twenty-five of us played six games, with two points for a win, and three points for a skunk (winning by more than 30).

The results were as follows:

First place, Mary Alice Russell with a 14/6 + 111 card (Grand Slam!)

Second place, Roy Scheffer with an 11/5 + 67

Third place, Tony Rezendes with a 10/5 +51 card

Fourth place, Tim Hurlburt with a 10/4 card

Fifth place, Bo Picard with a 9/4 +81 card

Sixth place, Jack Silvia with a 9/4 +78 card

We had 10 skunks, and five 24-point hands — so much fun!

If you can play a game of cribbage in 20 minutes, come on by and try your luck. We start at 6 pm sharp every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.

For more information about the club, please call 508-524-1220.