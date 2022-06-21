Friends of Sengekontacket install this year’s beach signs

1 of 5

Team FOS (Friends of Sengekontacket), was hard at work recently, installing this year’s Carry In Carry Home poster winners along State Beach. According to a press release, each year 48 winners are selected among approximately 300 poster contest submissions of third through eighth graders at both Oak Bluffs and Edgartown Schools.

The posters are a representation of the Island children’s vision and their suggestion to visitors on how to keep Island beaches clean.

Betsy Dripps and Chick Stapleton run the program as representatives of Friends of Sengekontacket. Winners receive a cash award, a laminated copy of their poster, and a gift certificate for free kayaking with Island Spirit Kayak, the release says. Their posters will be represented on the48 entrances on State Beach, each of the Island libraries and Steamship Authority vessels.

The posters were also displayed at this year’s Earth Day Celebration hosted by the Vineyard Conservation Commision. The full amount of this year’s Carry In Carry Home Project was funded by a grant from the Edey Foundation, according to the FOS release.