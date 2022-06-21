REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: June 13 to 17

Edgartown

June 15, Maria Mackenty and Martha’s Vineyard Bank, also known as Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, trustees of Jeremiah Mackenty 1992 Trust, sold 84 Pennywise Path to 84 Pennywise Path LLC for $1,316,250.

June 16, John Guadagno and Scott M. Stearns sold 85 Pilgrim Road to SBS Properties LLC for $1,900,000.

June 17, Rita Scott sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 418 Week 23 to David G. Tatarian and Mary K. Tatarian for $10,500.

June 17, William J. Olkovikas and Linda C. Olkovikas sold 0 MV Harbor Landing Condo Units 32 and 34 Week 7 to Karen A. Fleming for $1,500.

Oak Bluffs

June 13, Carol J. Norbury sold 35 Temahigan Avenue to Josh Schawbel for $1,800,000.

June 15, Donna J. Leon and Susan P. Phillips, trustees of Phillips Realty Trust, sold 30 Circuit Ave. to 30 Circuit Avenue LLC for $2,300,000.

June 16, Carl Sylvia Hjelm, the individual and trustee of Hjelm Family Trust, sold 0 Pheasant Lane and 15 Pheasant Lane to James B. Harrison III and Consuella Fontenet Harrisson, trustees of Harrison Family Management Trust, for $1,050,000.

June 17, Karl A. Pirnat, trustee of 3 Lori Lane Realty Trust, sold 3 Lori Lane to Albert F. Codino and Helga E. Codino for $725,000.

Tisbury

June 13, Beach Hair LLC sold 31 Beach Road Unit A-103 to C & S Abraham LLC for $400,000.

June 14, John Reagan and Lisa Reagan sold 0 Dudley Street to Devavrat D. Shah and Salvia S. Jain for $1,015,000.

June 16, Renya S. Parnes and Judith S. Parnes sold 94 Paula Ave. to Caio V.G. Aguilhera and Nycole P.R. Aguilhera for $1,100,000.

June 17, Jayne Leaf sold 157B Clover Hill Drive to Colin Young for $440,000.

West Tisbury

June 15, Karen Huff and Kathleen Morris sold 127 Old County Road to Christina Della Morte and Augustus Paquet Whall for $1,525,000.

June 17, Robert M. McCarron, trustee of Marc Merry Farm Road Trust, sold 138 Merry Farm Road to Merry Farm LLC for $700,000.

June 17, Robert M. McCarron, trustee of Marc Merry Farm Road Trust, sold 140 Merry Farm Road to Merry Farm LLC for $4,300,000.

June 17, Robert M. McCarron, trustee of Marc Merry Farm Road Trust, sold 155 Merry Farm Road to Merry Farm LLC for $750,000.

June 17, Merry Farm LLC sold 155 Merry Farm Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $250,000.