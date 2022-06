1 of 3

For years, John Washbrook starred in the beloved series “My Friend Flicka,” and then went on to a professional acting career before becoming a banker on Martha’s Vineyard. Washbrook will share his experiences as a child star at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse on Saturday, June 25, at 6 pm. Call 508-696-6300 or email info@mvplayhouse.org for more information.