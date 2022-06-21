A weekend of ‘Truth and Joy’

Join the Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition and several other Island organizations at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs for a celebration of diverse cultures with art, music, and poetry as part of the “Truth and Joy” weekend.

Kicking off the celebration on Friday, June 24, the African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard will dedicate a plaque honoring African American and Wampanoag residents of the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association (MVCMA) at 5:30 pm. Then, a history of early residents of color at the MVCMA will be presented at 6:30 pm, including their segregation and subsequent exclusion from owning or renting cottages. On Saturday, June 25, celebrate all afternoon with a diversity fair starting at 2 pm. The fair will include delicious food, Island artisans selling their wares, community service organizations, and a job fair.

The following day, on June 25, the Cousen Rose Gallery will host a wine reception and gallery viewing at 3 pm, along with a meet and greet with Andrew Patch, president of the MVCMA. Proceeds from Sandy Pimentel’s artwork will be donated to the event. Following the gallery reception, live music and entertainment curated by MVY Radio will add some dance and performance into the evening at 6:30 pm.