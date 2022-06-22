Chilmark: Summer officially begins

Summer officially begins when the Chilmark Flea opens on Saturday, June 25, (and yes, I know it was official on June 21). The flea is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm. Come visit, shop, say hello to old friends, and meet new ones.

Best Chowder on the Vineyard? This year the Menemsha Fish Market takes highest honors; don’t forget to congratulate Stanley and Lanette when you stop by.

I have always enjoyed languishing at the stop sign on State and Squibnocket Roads, to take in the seasonal stickers that come and go on the electrical box as well as the road sign. It is something I enjoy wherever I travel, whether it’s underground artists or social commentary. I love that the Chilmark Store’s hanging flowers sound the porch are all Vineyard colors, purple and white.

It was nice to read in the Guardian that Amy Schumer joined other celebrities in calling for “change in Hollywood gun portrayals”; read it at bit.ly/AmySchumerGuardian.

The last day of school is Monday, June 27, ending at 1 pm. Congratulations to Chilmark School fifth graders who are moving on, including Mabeline Brown, Emily Treitman-Conti, Lucy Doyle, Kelso Gilman, Rasmus Mayhew, Moses Thomsom, Dylan Waldman, Annalee Wike, and Genevieve Wise. May all Chilmark kids and families have a great summer.

This summer the Chilmark Community Center will offer morning and afternoon programs for ages 6 to 14. The programs begin on July 4, and run through August 19. Adult tennis has started. Learn more and sign up at chilmarkcommunitycenter.org.

Claire Page’s “Get It Started With Movement” family workshop is Saturday, June 25, from 10 to 11:30 am Learn more and sign up at dancetheyard.org/eventscalendar2022. Morning Yoga with Mollie Doyle begins on Saturday, June 25, from 8 to 9:30 am. Class passes sold at the door. If you have any questions you can email Mollie at molliemdoyle@gmail.com.

Larsen’s Fish Market is open daily from 9 am to 7 pm. Menemsha Fish Market’s new hours are daily from 10 am to 7 pm, except Wednesdays open 10 am to 5:30 pm, and Sundays open noon to 7 pm. Menemsha Deli hours are 7:30 am to 4 pm, except closed Sundays. Menemsha Galley hours remains 11 am to 3 pm till the end of June. The Home Port opens June 17; check it’s website or Facebook page for details, though it looks like $75 prix fixe dinners with a side of takeout.

Join Chilmark and Toronto resident Ellen Levine for her exhibit “Where Are We Going?” opening at the Chilmark library on Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

The Chilmark library hosts Jim Thomas and the U.S. Slave Song Project Spirituals Choir on Wednesday, June 29 at 5 pm (not to be missed). Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information and the link. The Afterschool Lego Club meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 pm in the Meeting Room. In-person Storytime has returned Saturdays at 11 am. Masks required for all ages 2 and up. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library. Summer library hours begin on Monday, June 20.

In-person MV BLM vigils at the Chilmark library lawn are on Sundays at 10:30 am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MV BLM, and subscribe to its YouTube channel at bit.ly/MVBLMinfo.

Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily 9 am to 5 pm, and its Pottery Shop hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, Sundays from 2 to 5 pm. Learn more at islandfolkpottery.com.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week, and Happy Summer to all.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.