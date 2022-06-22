Helping the Uvalde community

To the Editor:

Kudos to Molly and her staff at Bunch of Grapes Bookstore for supporting the effort to help the children in Uvalde, Texas. With their help and the M.V. community, we managed to fill a very big box with toys, crafts, and books purchased at a generous 20 percent discount. Hopefully these items will bring a little sunshine during this traumatic time in their life. My husband and I were going to fund the expense of shipping it. However, when we brought the package to the UPS Store, Tom graciously and generously absorbed the cost.

Martha’s Vineyard is a wonderful community that knows how to pay it forward and spread the love. Thanks to everyone who contributed.

Debra K. DeLorenzo

Vineyard Haven