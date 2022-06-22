IGI summer lunch to begin in July

Island Grown Initiative (IGI) announced in a press release it will be starting its Summer Lunch program in July. This program will provide free lunches throughout summer vacation to Island families. The program will run Monday through Friday, from July 11 to August 19, with lunch pickup locations at West Tisbury School and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Evening pickups will be available daily at the high school.

Alongside the school pickup locations, lunches will be dropped off for children attending summer school programs and to children enrolled in the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard, M.V. Family Center, and the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services preschool program.

Lunches will consist of healthy sandwiches, wraps, and pizzas, which will be served with fresh fruit and vegetables with “as many locally grown ingredients as possible.” The lunches will be prepared at the high school. All Island families are “welcome to receive free lunch, and no documentation or proof of income is required.” IGI stated in its press release it expects to serve 12,000 lunches this summer.

IGI asks those who want to participate in the Summer Lunch program to pre-enroll. The enrollment form can be found at the link bit.ly/3y8C8l1.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3N4Iq9v, or email summerlunch@igimv.org.