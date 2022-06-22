MV United teams head to state championships

1 of 7

Several Martha’s Vineyard United soccer teams made it to the South Coast Soccer League playoffs in Fairhaven over the weekend.

“Three of our teams won the league championship, and are headed to the Massachusetts Tournament of Champions,” Matthew Malowski, president of Martha’s Vineyard United, said. The three boys teams, grade five division one, grade six division one, and grade 11 division one, will be headed to Lancaster for the championships, which will take place from Friday, June 24, to Sunday, June 26.

The boys grade eight division one team lost during the semifinals. The girls teams grade five division one, grade five division two, and grade six division two also lost in the semifinals. The girls of grade 11 division one lost in the finals.