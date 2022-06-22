W.T. to hold food truck public hearing

West Tisbury announced it will be holding a virtual public hearing about the regulations on food trucks and mobile food vendors on Wednesday, July 13, at 4:30 pm. The draft regulations are available on the town’s website at bit.ly/3OfQAxd.

Written comments will be accepted until noon on Monday, July 11. The Zoom link to participate in the public hearing is bit.ly/3bjUBSR. People can also dial by their location at 646-558-8656.

For more information or to ask questions, contact West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand at townadmin@westtisbury-ma.gov, or 508-696-0102.