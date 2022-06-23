Police identify deceased driver

Massachusetts State Police identified the driver who died in the early Wednesday morning crash that happened at the curve of New York and Temahigan Avenues in Oak Bluffs. Micah P. Anderson, a 28-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was driving the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am, was “deceased on the scene.” The passenger, a 46-year-old man from Spencer, was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and then airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for serious injuries. His name has not been released.

According to the police, a preliminary investigation “indicates that the driver failed to negotiate a turn, went off the road, struck a guardrail, and entered a yard, where the car struck two trees.” The preliminary investigation also suggests speeding “was a factor in the crash.”

The investigation is still ongoing and is being done by officers from State Police on the Island with the assistance of Oak Bluffs Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

The crash happened at 12:49 am and the scene was cleared by 4:30 am.