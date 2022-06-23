WT hires new ZBA board administrator

Kim Leaird was unanimously approved by the West Tisbury select board to be appointed as the zoning board of appeals administrator. Leaird will be starting on Wednesday, July 6, to replace current zoning board of appeals administrator Pam Thors.

“We had four applicants, and she was our number one choice,” zoning board of appeals chair Lawrence Schubert said.

Leaird worked as the administrator of the Oak Bluffs planning board for the past five years before joining West Tisbury.

“I’m thrilled to be joining. I’ve lived in West Tisbury for almost 10 years and I love this town,” she said.

Meanwhile, the joint meeting with the select boards of Aquinnah and Chilmark about the Howes House renovation funding was postponed. No new date has been scheduled. A member of the Howes House Feasibility Study committee had an illness in the family and West Tisbury select board chair Cynthia Mitchell had a scheduling conflict and could not attend the meeting, leading to the rescheduling.