Seth Meyers to return to Possible Dreams

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services announced in a press release entertainer Seth Meyers will be returning for the third year to host the 44th annual Possible Dreams, which will take place at Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown on Sunday, July 24, at 4 pm. Community Services also welcomes back Possible Dreams co-chairs Rubin Cronig and Martha McNally alongside professional fundraising auctioneer Sherry Truhlar of Red Apple Auctions. The event will be live streamed for those who cannot attend.

Possible Dreams is Community Services’ largest fundraiser to benefit its core programs, such as mental health services, disability services, veterans programs, and more. Since its inception, Possible Dreams has raised $8.5 million for the nonprofit. Last year, Possible Dreams took place at Tilton Farm in West Tisbury with a small audience of 80 attendants and was broadcast to 250 people, raising $450,000.

“We are thrilled to welcome back host Seth Meyers for a third year,” Beth Folcarelli, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services CEO, said in the release. “I know we are all looking forward to a larger crowd at the Winnetu, in addition to those participating online. Community Services staff, board members, and many generous volunteers have been hard at work, and I’m confident this will be a Possible Dreams to remember.”

The event will have two separate auctions. One is an online silent auction of Dreams that will open biddings at 9 am on Tuesday, July 19, and will close at 4:15 pm on Sunday, July 24, during the live event. The other will be the live auctioning of around 10 Dreams of Summer done by Meyers and Truhlar during the fundraiser event.

“We are in the process of finalizing those Dreams now, and expect over 30 Dreams available for online bidding,” Barbara Bellissimo, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services vice president of development, told The Times in an email. “We’ll begin sneak-peeking both silent/online and live Dreams next week.”

The release said sponsorships are nearly sold out. Individual tickets are available starting Friday, June 24. Each ticket will cost $250. For more information about the event, visit https://bit.ly/3Op3zMS.