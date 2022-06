Head to the YMCA in Oak Bluffs to watch a movie under the stars at Circuit Arts’ drive-in. The Oscarwinning film, “Encanto,” follows the Madrigal family and their magical gifts through the beautiful mountains of Columbia. With music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this film tells a story of resilience and self-discovery. Friday, July 1, at 8 pm. Gates open one hour early. Visit driveinmv.com for tickets or call 508-627-8008 for more information.